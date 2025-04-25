Photos: Los Angeles Inspired Coca-Cola Mural Added to Ice Cold Hydraulics at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Will this new mural make the removal of Muppet*Vision 3D sting a little less? Probably not…
A new Coca-Cola mural has been added to a relatively new food stand at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

A new, very modern mural advertising Coca-Cola has been added to the side of Ice Cold Hydraulics, a relatively new snack stand that opened at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in February 2024.

The mural takes on the modern Los Angeles vibes of Grand Avenue by infusing some of the area’s beach culture with a woman enjoying a delicious sip of Coca-Cola.

Appropriately, guests dining at Ice Cold Hydraulics can enjoy some Coca-Cola infused items, such as Candy Painted Cinnamon Rolls and Bouncin' Mini Churros. Check out the full menu here.

