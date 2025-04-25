Photos – Costumes from “ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires” Now on Display at Walt Disney Presents in Disney’s Hollywood Studios

This comes as the first teaser for the film was just released this week.

With the latest addition to the ZOMBIES franchise coming to Disney Channel this summer, guests visiting Walt Disney Presents at Disney’s Hollywood Studios can take in some of the costumes used in the film.

ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires is set to premiere July 10th on Disney Channel, and to get guests excited, those visiting Walt Disney Presents can see some costumes from the film.

Four costumes are on display, two from returning characters Zed (Milo Manheim) and Addison (Meg Donnelly), as well as newcomers Victor (Malachi Barton), a Vampire, and Nova (Freya Skye), a Daywalker.

You’ll find this costume display just before the entrance to the Walt Disney Theater inside Walt Disney Presents.

Nearby, you can also still find art and maquettes from Moana 2, which have been on display since November 2024.

About ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires

A new adventure dawns for Zed and Addison when their summer road trip takes an unexpected detour, landing them in the middle of yet another monster rivalry: Daywalkers vs. Vampires.

Tensions flare when Zed and Addison find themselves acting as camp counselors between the two opposing supernatural factions. With the help of Eliza and Willa, they must convince sworn enemies Nova and Victor to try to unite their warring worlds before an even greater threat endangers them all.

In addition to Donnelly, Manheim, Barton and Skye, ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires stars a multi-talented ensemble cast, including Kylee Russell as Eliza, Chandler Kinney as Willa, Julian Lerner as Ray, Swayam Bhatia as Vera, Mekonnen Knife as Vargas, Lisa Chappell as Vampire Eldress, and Jonno Roberts as Commander Bright.

stars a multi-talented ensemble cast, including Kylee Russell as Eliza, Chandler Kinney as Willa, Julian Lerner as Ray, Swayam Bhatia as Vera, Mekonnen Knife as Vargas, Lisa Chappell as Vampire Eldress, and Jonno Roberts as Commander Bright. The Disney Channel Original Movie premieres Thursday, July 10th, at 7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT on Disney Channel and will stream globally the next day, Friday, July 11th, on Disney+