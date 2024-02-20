Ice Cold Hydraulics Snack Stand Opens at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Ice Cold Hydraulics, a brand-new snack stand offering new baked goods and frozen drinks and treats, is now open at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

What’s Happening:

The new location, Ice Cold Hydraulics, opened today, February 20th, in the Muppet Courtyard section of the park, near the classic attraction, Muppet*Vision 3D

Themed as a gas station, the new location features delicious treats such as: Candy Painted Cinnamon Rolls: Mini cinnamon rolls topped with Coca-Cola-infused glaze and toasted nuts



Bouncin' Mini Churros: Savory churros topped with Coca-Cola and bourbon candied bacon, sriracha aïoli, and scallions

Frozen Slushies: Fanta Blue Raspberry, Minute Maid Lemonade, or Coca Cola (Also available with Jack Daniel's Whiskey, Bacardi Superior Rum, or Stoli Vanil Vodka)

A decent amount of shaded seating is provided underneath these Coca-Cola branded umbrellas.

If you're visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios, be sure to check out these delicious new treats.

If you are interested in visiting Muppet Courtyard at Disney’s Hollywood Studios for the new snacks, goodies, and classic attractions therein (or even that new show The Little Mermaid) we recommend reaching out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel

More Walt Disney World News: