Ice Cold Hydraulics Snack Stand Opens at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Ice Cold Hydraulics, a brand-new snack stand offering new baked goods and frozen drinks and treats, is now open at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

  • The new location, Ice Cold Hydraulics, opened today, February 20th, in the Muppet Courtyard section of the park, near the classic attraction, Muppet*Vision 3D.
  • Themed as a gas station, the new location features delicious treats such as:
    • Candy Painted Cinnamon Rolls: Mini cinnamon rolls topped with Coca-Cola-infused glaze and toasted nuts

  • Bouncin' Mini Churros: Savory churros topped with Coca-Cola and bourbon candied bacon, sriracha aïoli, and scallions

  • Frozen Slushies: Fanta Blue Raspberry, Minute Maid Lemonade, or Coca Cola (Also available with Jack Daniel's Whiskey, Bacardi Superior Rum, or Stoli Vanil Vodka)

  • A decent amount of shaded seating is provided underneath these Coca-Cola branded umbrellas.

  • If you're visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios, be sure to check out these delicious new treats.

  If you're visiting Disney's Hollywood Studios, be sure to check out Ice Cold Hydraulics in Muppet Courtyard for these delicious new treats.

