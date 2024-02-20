Ice Cold Hydraulics Snack Stand Opens at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Ice Cold Hydraulics, a brand-new snack stand offering new baked goods and frozen drinks and treats, is now open at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
What’s Happening:
- The new location, Ice Cold Hydraulics, opened today, February 20th, in the Muppet Courtyard section of the park, near the classic attraction, Muppet*Vision 3D.
- Themed as a gas station, the new location features delicious treats such as:
- Candy Painted Cinnamon Rolls: Mini cinnamon rolls topped with Coca-Cola-infused glaze and toasted nuts
- Bouncin' Mini Churros: Savory churros topped with Coca-Cola and bourbon candied bacon, sriracha aïoli, and scallions
- Frozen Slushies: Fanta Blue Raspberry, Minute Maid Lemonade, or Coca Cola (Also available with Jack Daniel's Whiskey, Bacardi Superior Rum, or Stoli Vanil Vodka)
- A decent amount of shaded seating is provided underneath these Coca-Cola branded umbrellas.
- If you're visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios, be sure to check out these delicious new treats.
