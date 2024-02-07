Walt Disney World Seeking Puppeteers for Upcoming “The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure” Show

Are you skilled at puppetry and live in the Orlando area? If so, how does being a part of the upcoming show The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure (or the current Festival of the Lion King) sound? Disney Live Entertainment is accepting online additions through February 25.

What’s Happening:

Disney Live Entertainment is seeking energetic performers with puppetry experience, for puppeteer roles within the Character Department at Walt Disney World

This includes casting for the new show The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios (and replacing Voyage of the Little Mermaid )

coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios (and replacing ) Those submitting for a role must be 5’2″ – 6’3″, with puppeteering experience to help bring to life The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure and Festival of the Lion King .

and . Puppeteers will use their skills to interact with guests and tell classic Disney tales using a variety of puppeteering techniques and styles, from hand-and-rod, to mechanical, to full-body parade puppets.

Applicants have until Sunday, February 25, 2024 to submit your online audition.

Click here

What to Expect at the Callback:

If selected to move to the next round, the audition will begin with a very basic movement combination, and an improv animation exercise, with performers using their whole body to act out a storyline.

Following this, performers will learn a basic puppeteer exercise.

Using ping-pong ball eyes attached to their hands, performers will create a basic puppet and lip-sync along to popular music.

Performers will be graded on syncopation, ability to match syllables to lyrics, and overall creativity.

Selected performers will then be asked to puppeteer hand-and-rod style puppets.

Requirements:

Must be at least 18 years of age, and authorized to work in the United States.

This audition opportunity is OPEN to current Character Performers.

Planning a Trip?:

If you are wanting to plan a vacation check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started.