New Super Zoom Photo Featuring The Tree Of Life Debuts at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Guests visiting Disney’s Animal Kingdom can enjoy a new photo offering from Disney PhotoPass, the first Super Zoom photo/video at the park.

What’s Happening:

Disney Photopass has introduced their new Super Zoom photo offering at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, their first at the fourth Walt Disney World

A new post from Disney Photopass on Instagram (seen above) shows what the new offering will look like, with the wonderful Photopass cast members providing a demonstration.

The new image/video that guests can get when visiting Disney’s Animal Kingdom starts with the guests near the park’s Tree of Life icon, super zooming out to reveal them in the background with a beautiful bird on a post featuring the logo for Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Guests can find Disney Photopass photographers who can take this special photo near the Feathered Friends in Flight theater in the park’s Asia section.

Similar Super Zoom offerings can be found at EPCOT

Elsewhere at Disney's Animal Kingdom, you can keep your own cameras ready on Kilimanjaro Safaris

Her mother, Nadirah, was also born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom making Corra the first second-generation elephant in Disney’s Animal Kingdom’s history. Corra will be surrounded by a few familiar faces on the savanna, since she is joining a herd that includes her aunts Stella and Luna, as well as her grandmother, Donna. Corra’s dad, Mac, also lives on the Savanna at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

