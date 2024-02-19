Photos: Facade and Restroom Refurbishments Completed at EPCOT’s United Kingdom Pavilion

by |
Tags: , , , , ,

Work has wrapped up on the United Kingdom pavilion’s facade and restroom refurbishments at EPCOT.

The backside of the United Kingdom pavilion building containing The Tea Caddy has received a fresh coat of paint following a brief month-long refurbishment.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom restrooms have been closed for considerably longer. They’ve finally reopened with new exterior signage, and a refreshed interior similar to other recently updated restrooms throughout World Showcase.

One would have to think that having a Waterloo crest above the restrooms is a fun reference to the fact that Brits often refer to restrooms as a loo.

With the reopening of these restrooms, the nearby World Showplace restrooms have been closed off to daily guest access.

More Walt Disney World News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning