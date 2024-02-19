Photos: Facade and Restroom Refurbishments Completed at EPCOT’s United Kingdom Pavilion

Work has wrapped up on the United Kingdom pavilion’s facade and restroom refurbishments at EPCOT.
The backside of the United Kingdom pavilion building containing The Tea Caddy has received a fresh coat of paint following a brief month-long refurbishment.
Meanwhile, the United Kingdom restrooms have been closed for considerably longer. They’ve finally reopened with new exterior signage, and a refreshed interior similar to other recently updated restrooms throughout World Showcase.
One would have to think that having a Waterloo crest above the restrooms is a fun reference to the fact that Brits often refer to restrooms as a loo.
With the reopening of these restrooms, the nearby World Showplace restrooms have been closed off to daily guest access.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Guests visiting Disney’s Animal Kingdom can enjoy a new photo offering from Disney PhotoPass, the first Super Zoom photo/video at the park.
- A clear sign that the opening of the highly anticipated Tiana's Bayou Adventure is drawing near – water is now flowing in the flume!
- Flavor is about to be in full bloom with the release of the complete Foodie Guide to the 2024 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival!
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com