Photos: Facade and Restroom Refurbishments Completed at EPCOT’s United Kingdom Pavilion

Work has wrapped up on the United Kingdom pavilion’s facade and restroom refurbishments at EPCOT.

The backside of the United Kingdom pavilion building containing The Tea Caddy has received a fresh coat of paint following a brief month-long refurbishment.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom restrooms have been closed for considerably longer. They’ve finally reopened with new exterior signage, and a refreshed interior similar to other recently updated restrooms throughout World Showcase.

One would have to think that having a Waterloo crest above the restrooms is a fun reference to the fact that Brits often refer to restrooms as a loo.

With the reopening of these restrooms, the nearby World Showplace restrooms have been closed off to daily guest access.

