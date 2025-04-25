Model DVC Cabins for Touring Coming Soon to Settlement Outpost at Fort Wilderness
If they ever decide to book them though, this would be a prime location.
Walt Disney World Guests and prospective Disney Vacation Club members will soon have the opportunity to tour a model of the new Cabins at Fort Wilderness in the Settlement Outpost at the popular resort.
What’s Happening:
- Two of the new Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness are about to spring up at the Settlement Outpost at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground at Walt Disney World.
- While they are in a prime location to the nearby Pioneer Hall - home of the long-running Hoop-De-Doo-Musical Revue dinner show, as well as other food, drink, recreation and transportation options, these are not going to be available to be booked. At least, not yet.
- According to directional signage, these cabins will be models that can be toured by prospective Disney Vacation Club members.
- The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness are among the newest Disney Vacation Club properties, featuring plenty of modern amenities, multiple rooms, and charming, convenient comforts.
- Each cabin sleeps up to 6, and some can even accommodate dogs. All offer a restful retreat with charming touches and many conveniences.
- They feature a spacious living area featuring a dining nook and a fully equipped kitchen, including a refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and full-size oven/range. Off the kitchen you’ll find a vanity area outside the entrance to the bathroom, which has a shower and an additional vanity inside. A convertible seating and sleeping area is located opposite the kitchen and boasts a 65-inch TV and sofa. At bedtime, simply fold down the queen-size Inova bed from the wall for added sleeping space.
- In the separate bedroom, you’ll find a queen-size bed, twin-size bunk beds, a 55-inch TV, a closet and a nightstand.
- Floor-to-ceiling windows look out to your own personal patio deck, complete with charcoal grill.
- Please note that you do not have to be a Disney Vacation Club member to book a stay at the cabins. For more information, reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.
- Now, those staying in other accommodations at Fort Wilderness or elsewhere at Walt Disney World will soon have the chance to explore one of these cabins without actually staying in one as part of a Disney Vacation Club open house.
- This isn’t the only way that Disney Vacation Club is making itself known at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground. The new Disney Lakeshore Lodge is under construction nearby and towering over the Settlement Outpost. You can check that out in our post over here.
- We recently got to experience these new Cabins for ourselves, and you can check out our visits in the posts below.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com