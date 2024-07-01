Photos / Video: Touring the New Disney Vacation Club Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort

This morning, The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort – A Disney Vacation Club Resort officially opened. Ahead of this grand opening, Disney hosted us at one of the new Cabins over the weekend, allowing us to bring you a photo and video tour of the latest DVC offering at Walt Disney World.

Exterior

As you can see, the cabins do have a few different exterior colors. Outside you’ll find golf cart parking, a deck, and outdoor dining area. There’s also a grill available outside each cabin.

Living room, kitchen, and dining room

The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort are all a one-bedroom layout, complete with a living area and pull down bed.

Watch The Cabins at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort (DVC Update 2024) – Room Tour/Cabin Tour

Bedroom and bathroom

The spacious bedroom keeps the beloved bunk beds from the old Fort Wilderness cabins, with a more modern aesthetic. The bunk beds include fun and vibrant canoeing paddles, along with a chipmunk mural along the wall.

Details

The new cabins feature a lot of Disney character motifs – such as this artwork that is perhaps inspired by the 1938 Mickey Mouse short, Mickey’s Trailer.

A collage of different postcards makes up a poster on the wall, referencing many elements of Fort Wilderness past and present – including Pioneer Hall, River Country, and Tri-Circle D Ranch.

The new Disney Vacation Club Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort are now officially open.

For more on the updated location, you can also check out Benji’s thoughts on the Cabins.