The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort Bring a Different Kind of Disney Magic

Let me start with a full disclosure: I am a huge fan of the Disney Vacation Club. When I was 12, after a visit to the Disney Vacation Club sales center, I made a presentation to my family explaining the excellent value it provided. Following some hemming and hawing, my father was convinced, and we became members at Old Key West (back when it was the only Disney Vacation Club Resort). What was not in my presentation, but has become our favorite part of the membership, is that it has encouraged us to continue vacationing as a family for 30 years. Our family makeup has evolved over the years, but we continue to use our membership to bring us together.

This past weekend, Disney hosted us at the new Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness — and despite some initial concerns, I am now convinced that Fort Wilderness is the perfect place for the next chapter of Disney Vacation Club, thanks to some insight from my new friend Atlas. But first, let us get a rundown of the Cabins.

Unlike the other DVC Resorts, there is just one room-type here. Each cabin is virtually identical and is similar in capacity to a one-bedroom at other properties. There is a main bedroom with a queen bed and a bunk bed. There is also a pull-down bed in the living area and one bathroom. Unlike other sites, there is also a patio and a grill.

To be clear, the Cabin is not comparable to other DVC standalone units like a Treehouse Villa or Polynesian Bungalow, but the point cost to book a Cabin is much lower. For example, a weeklong stay around October 1st at a Fort Wilderness Cabin is 160 points. Meanwhile, a weeklong stay at a 1-bedroom standard view villa at Riviera is 295 points and a similar room at Old Key West is 208 points. In many ways, from a point perspective, the cabins provide one of the best values in all of the Disney Vacation Club. What’s more, you still get to enjoy all the extras Fort Wilderness has to offer which includes special seasonal experiences — such as the scavenger hunt, a beach bash, pool party, and the world famous golf cart parade they added this week in celebration of Independence Day.

Among the standard array of special experiences are archery, fishing, horseback riding, canoeing, and so much more. Fort Wilderness has so many experiences within its site that you could spend a week here without even going to a theme park. I had the opportunity to go on a trail ride with one of the horses from the Tri-Circle D Ranch. While riding my horse, Atlas, our trail guide explained how families come back to Fort Wilderness year after year which makes it a perfect fit for the Disney Vacation Club — and she is absolutely right.

DVC fans that visit on a regular basis can enjoy the parks but their frequent visitation allows them to slow down and enjoy the resort at a slower pace. This has created fans that visit Fort Wilderness year after year which makes them very similar to many members of the Disney Vacation Club. As my family proved, being able to have magical moments regularly is the best reason to become a member.

You may know that you get an eleven-month priority at your home resort. Therefore, it makes sense for those that want to make Fort Wilderness a family tradition would want to buy at Fort Wilderness to ensure their access to a cabin. While the Fort only has one room type, Fort owners can use their points at the myriad of other DVC properties. But honestly, when you see how much you can do at the Fort, you may not want to leave.

I love the Walt Disney World theme parks. Being able to live the stories through the experiences they offer, is why I fell in love with Disney. But when you stay at Fort Wilderness, you are transported to an oasis within Disney that feels like it is worlds away. You still get the Disney service and quality, but the laid back pacing is the perfect counterpoint to a day spent running around the Magic Kingdom.

Riding Atlas through the trails of Fort Wilderness, I was overpowered by a different type of magic as a personal connection was made between me and this magnificent animal. Much like an Adventures by Disney trip, you realize that the core magic of Disney isn’t the rides or shows, but being able to have special experiences which can come in many forms. This is what makes places like Aulani and Vero Beach so special. The Cabins at Fort Wilderness have now been added to that list. I can’t wait to come back to experience everything I didn’t get to do…or just relax in a beautiful cabin and enjoy all the magic around me.