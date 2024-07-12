Staying at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Offers a Completely Different Walt Disney World Vacation Experience

During their recent launch of the newest Disney Vacation Club property — The Cabins at Fort Wilderness — we had the opportunity to enjoy a weekend at Walt Disney World’s unique resort (courtesy of Disney). Nestled in the woods of Florida, the Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground will pull you into a slower pace

Imagine sitting along the lakeshore watching the Magic Kingdom fireworks and Electrical Water Pageant or roasting marshmallows by the campfire before watching a Disney film under the stars. When I first started writing about Walt Disney World over 25 years ago, Fort Wilderness was the only location offering that experience. If you haven’t had a chance to do it here I’d highly recommend it. It is a very different feeling watching the movie in a clearing, surrounded by tall trees, even if you don’t stay for the entire film — which we have never done.

This time, we left early to enjoy a nighttime swim. But we always arrive early because, before the movie starts, Chip and Dale stop by for photos and there’s even a guitar player leading a classic sing-along. By the way, their Meadow Pool was heated to a very pleasant temperature and had a speedy corkscrew slide into the water. Both the pool and the kiddle water play zones were fully staffed with lifeguards until 11 p.m.

Another pace-changing reality of Fort Wilderness is its size. Our cabin (with full kitchen) was nearly a mile away from the nearest food or entertainment. However, getting to either of these or anywhere in the resort through its internal bus system was easy and efficient. But, if you want an added change of pace and greater freedom, they have golf carts to rent. The golf carts may be my favorite part of staying at Fort Wilderness. I enjoy seeing all the ways people personalize their carts, whether it’s an oversized nametag like you see on park strollers or a more elaborate choice like an enormous inflatable attached to the roof.

Staying in the cabins allows you to grab a few breakfast favorites from the fridge still in your pajamas instead of dressed and facing the quick service hubbub. Typically, at a hotel, I will pick up breakfast goodies the night before so I can have a little something in the hotel room. So, I appreciated waking up to the full kitchen and being able to cook up a couple of eggs, bagel and cream cheese along with a freshly brewed cup of coffee, then sit at the table enjoying the peaceful wooded view easing my way into the day’s adventuring. The cabins also have an outdoor patio seating area.

Another difference at Fort Wilderness is your mode of transportation to the Magic Kingdom. While you travel to all the other theme parks in the customary way (by bus), the Magic Kingdom is primarily accessed from Fort Wilderness by boat – a leisurely ride on Bay Lake, past the Contemporary, and onto Seven Seas Lagoon before arriving at the park.

We also had the opportunity to go horseback riding — one of many activities available at Fort Wilderness. It was hard to believe that, as we rode along the forest trail, we were just two miles away frp, Cinderella Castle, Space Mountain, and Fantasyland. Instead, we were surrounded by people fishing, canoeing, biking or even trying their hand at archery.

Overall, staying at Fort WIlderness offers a hybrid vacation — part summer camp, part Disney theme parks — but all of it lends itself to longtime family memories.