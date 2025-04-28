Disney's Hollywood Studios to Utilize Virtual Queue for Star Wars Day Merchandise Event
The event is set to host limited-edition and limited-release products.
Walt Disney World is set to put a virtual queue in place for their upcoming Star Wars Day merch releasing at Hollywood Studios.
What’s Happening:
- Star Wars Day is almost here!
- For those looking to indulge in some limited-edition merchandise for the annual event, Disney’s Hollywood Studios has you covered.
- The shopping experience, which will include adult and youth apparel, collectibles, and limited-release pins, will take place at Stage 1 Company Store on Sunday, May 4th.
- Disney has also announced that the shopping event will utilize a virtual gueue to limit long lines and give everyone a fair shot at grabbing the new items.
- To join the virtual queue, guests must use the My Disney Experience app to join.
- The virtual queue is set to open at 7AM ET on May 4th, and will require guests to have valid theme park admission and a theme park reservation, if applicable.
- Merchandise is subject to availability and joining the virtual queue does not guarantee entry.
Read More Walt Disney World:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com