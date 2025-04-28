Disney's Hollywood Studios to Utilize Virtual Queue for Star Wars Day Merchandise Event

The event is set to host limited-edition and limited-release products.

Walt Disney World is set to put a virtual queue in place for their upcoming Star Wars Day merch releasing at Hollywood Studios.

What’s Happening:

  • Star Wars Day is almost here!
  • For those looking to indulge in some limited-edition merchandise for the annual event, Disney’s Hollywood Studios has you covered.
  • The shopping experience, which will include adult and youth apparel, collectibles, and limited-release pins, will take place at Stage 1 Company Store on Sunday, May 4th.
  • Disney has also announced that the shopping event will utilize a virtual gueue to limit long lines and give everyone a fair shot at grabbing the new items.
  • To join the virtual queue, guests must use the My Disney Experience app to join.
  • The virtual queue is set to open at 7AM ET on May 4th, and will require guests to have valid theme park admission and a theme park reservation, if applicable.
  • Merchandise is subject to availability and joining the virtual queue does not guarantee entry.

Read More Walt Disney World:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber