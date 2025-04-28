Disney Launches First-Ever "Disney Week of Wishes" Campaign to Celebrate Relationship with Make-A-Wish and World Wish Day

The company is the world's largest Wish Granter for Make-A-Wish granting a wish every hour of every day.

What’s Happening:

The Walt Disney Company is launching a weeklong company-wide campaign to celebrate its 45-year relationship with Make-A-Wish by launching the first ever “Disney Week of Wishes."

During this week, Disney is honoring World Wish Day on April 29th by sharing unique wishes selected by Make-A-Wish kids that only Disney can make come true.

The unique power of Disney to grant more than 170 signature wishes this week is made possible by harnessing the breadth of the company’s businesses to deliver on the core promise that has guided Disney for over a century: to create happiness for kids and families around the world.

ABC Good Morning America kicked off the week by highlighting the company’s longstanding relationship with Make-A-Wish, taking viewers back to where the first official wish was granted: Disneyland

Throughout Disney Week of Wishes, Disney will spotlight several different wishes taking place across the company. Some of the wishes include: Meeting Luke Bryan of ABC’s American Idol Meeting Sebastian Stan of Marvel’s Thunderbolts* Announcing a draft pick for the NFL, broadcast on ESPN Having the ultimate Disney Princess experience at Once Upon A Wish Party, a storybook event at Walt Disney World for about 50 Make-A-Wish kids and their families Visiting Disneyland Resort Sailing on Disney Cruise Line A Disney Store shopping spree and princess makeovers for two sisters, arranged by Disney Consumer Products

Global Disney teams are also bringing happiness to wish kids around the world. A few examples include: Disneyland Paris Disney’s Latin America office, which created the first ever Princess wish event in Argentina for six wish kids and their families Disney teams across Asia are working with Make-A-Wish to grant wishes, inviting wish alumni to franchise-themed experiences, and hosting activations at Shanghai Disney Store and Parks sites across the region.

Disney is the world’s largest wish granter for Make-A-Wish, granting a wish every hour of every day. Disney has helped grant more than 165,000 life-changing wishes since the first official wish was granted at Disneyland Resort in 1981. These Disney wishes are transformative. They have the power to renew hope, uplift spirits, and unite families in life-changing experiences.

What They’re Saying:

Disney CEO Bob Iger: “We're enormously proud of Disney’s relationship with Make-A-Wish, which dates back nearly 45 years to the first official wish at Disneyland. It’s a privilege to use the power of Disney’s stories and characters to lift children’s spirits when they need it most, and we’re honored to work with Make-A-Wish to grant a Disney wish every hour of every day."

Leslie Motter, president and CEO, Make-A-Wish America: "Disney has supported Make-A-Wish from the very beginning, and now 45 years later, we are making a greater impact together than ever before in honor of World Wish Day on April 29. Disney Week of Wishes is a testament to the company's steadfast commitment to delivering hope and joy when it's needed most to wish kids and their families around the world."