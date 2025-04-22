May the 4th Foodie Guide at Disneyland Paris
Anything Yoda themed has to be amazing!
May the 4th is almost here, and the culinary team at Disneyland Paris is going to be offering a great list of menu items to honor this celebration of Star Wars. Disney Parks Blog shared what you can expect.
Menu Items:
Disneyland Park
Café Hyperion
- Yoda Burger: Green bun, beef burger, gouda with green pesto, grilled courgettes, cucumber pickles, rocket salad, sour cream-flavored Doritos, and green pesto sauce (Available starting May 2) (New)
- C-3PO Dessert: Lemon macaron (Available now) (New)
Cool Station and Rocket Café (Available starting May 2)
- Darth Vader Biscuit: Cocoa biscuits filled with white chocolate ganache (New)
- R2-D2 D-Licious: Biscuits filled with cocoa-hazelnut (New)
Our Must Tries:
- Yoda Burger
- R2-D2 D-Licious
