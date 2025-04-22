May the 4th Foodie Guide at Disneyland Paris

May the 4th is almost here, and the culinary team at Disneyland Paris is going to be offering a great list of menu items to honor this celebration of Star Wars. Disney Parks Blog shared what you can expect.

Menu Items:  

Disney Eats: May the 4th Foodie Guide 2025

Disneyland Park

Café Hyperion

  • Yoda Burger: Green bun, beef burger, gouda with green pesto, grilled courgettes, cucumber pickles, rocket salad, sour cream-flavored Doritos, and green pesto sauce (Available starting May 2) (New)
  • C-3PO Dessert: Lemon macaron (Available now) (New)

Cool Station and Rocket Café (Available starting May 2)

  • Darth Vader Biscuit: Cocoa biscuits filled with white chocolate ganache (New)
  • R2-D2 D-Licious: Biscuits filled with cocoa-hazelnut (New)

