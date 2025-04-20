Photos: Construction Continues on Adventure Isle at Disneyland Paris in Preparation of New Treasure Hunt Experience

Scaffolding and construction walls cover the imaginative and highly detailed area designed for exploration.
by , (Photography) |
Tags: , , , ,

With new upgrades announced for Adventure Isle at Disneyland Paris, let’s check in on the ongoing construction throughout the sprawling attraction.

What’s Happening:

  • During a special event on Disneyland Paris’ birthday last week, we got the news that Adventure Isle will be receiving some upgrades.
  • The park’s Tom Sawyer Island equivalent will be receiving a permanent treasure hunt inspired by Pirates of the Caribbean.
  • Not many details have been announced other than the initial reveal, but the experience is set to add a new kinetic energy to the island in Adventureland.
  • Many elements of Adventure Isle are currently blocked off for refurbishment – possibly to do with the upcoming new experience.

  • The iconic rope bridge is also blocked off, with scaffolding completely covering the structure.

  • While some elements of Adventure Isle remain open at this time, there’s currently no word on when the new treasure hunt will debut.

More Disneyland Paris News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com