Photos: Construction Continues on Adventure Isle at Disneyland Paris in Preparation of New Treasure Hunt Experience
Scaffolding and construction walls cover the imaginative and highly detailed area designed for exploration.
With new upgrades announced for Adventure Isle at Disneyland Paris, let’s check in on the ongoing construction throughout the sprawling attraction.
What’s Happening:
- During a special event on Disneyland Paris’ birthday last week, we got the news that Adventure Isle will be receiving some upgrades.
- The park’s Tom Sawyer Island equivalent will be receiving a permanent treasure hunt inspired by Pirates of the Caribbean.
- Not many details have been announced other than the initial reveal, but the experience is set to add a new kinetic energy to the island in Adventureland.
- Many elements of Adventure Isle are currently blocked off for refurbishment – possibly to do with the upcoming new experience.
- The iconic rope bridge is also blocked off, with scaffolding completely covering the structure.
- While some elements of Adventure Isle remain open at this time, there’s currently no word on when the new treasure hunt will debut.
