Photos: Disney Music Festival "Strikes Up" New Merchandise for Disneyland Paris

The event (and merchandise) celebrates everything music and magic.

In the words of Madonna: Hey Mr. DJ, put a record on. I wanna dance with my baby. In the words of Disneyland Paris: Hey guests, grab a Music Festival t-shirt, I wanna celebrate the season. (Don’t look that up.)

As Disneyland Paris kicks off their new event, Disney Music Festival, so debuts a new line of merchandise.

The event celebrates all things music, with characters scattered across the park bringing to life classic songs, danceable anthems, and a kinetic musicality across the kingdom.

With music at the forefront, multiple characters are adorned in genre-specific garb in honor of the festival via adorable new plushies.

Of course, Mickey and Minnie share band leader duties, visible on numerous items, including magnets, cups, and keychains.

The new set of ears for the event utilize the pastel color scheme, with a band leader hat in between those iconic ears.

The Disney Music Festival at Disneyland Paris runs from April 19th through September 7th.

