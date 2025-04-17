New Treats and Novelties to Debut At Disneyland Paris as Part of Disney Music Festival
That Stitch Sipper will surely prove to be a must-have item.
A new festival means new treats and novelties at Disneyland Paris as the park kicks off their new Disney Music Festival event in a few days.
What’s Happening:
- With the debut of the new Disney Music Festival at Disneyland Paris comes a new set of delectable themed menu items.
- The tasty treats and must-have novelties are spread across the various dining locations of Disneyland Paris.
- Surely to be incredibly popular are a Stitch-themed Sipper, as well as musically-inspired Mickey and Minnie Popcorn Buckets.
- Take a look at what you can find now at Disneyland Paris.
Cool Post
Coconut Rice Pudding
Cool Station
Stitch Novelties
Rocket Cafe
Assorted Novelties
Mickey or Minnie Popcorn Bucket
Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor
Sweet Note Macaron
The Ice Cream Co.
Glace Donald
Milkshake Daisy
Market House Deli
Chip’s Electro Brookie
Dale’s Electro Brookie
Victoria’s Homestyle Restaurant
Island Celebration Milkshake
Ohana Bubble Fizz
Angel’s Enchanting Milkshake
Stitch Tropical Groove
626 Tasty Vibes
Boojiboo Cake
Cake to Share
The Old Mill
Stitch Novelties
Assorted Novelties
- These fun treats and novelties are available as part of the Disney Music Festival, taking place at the park starting April 19th to September 7th, 2025 at Disneyland Paris.
- Bring your band of loved ones together for this brand-new festival taking over Disneyland Paris, where Disney and Pixar Characters star in live concerts, dance shows and street gigs that celebrate the latest and greatest Disney hits.
- Minnie, Moana, Miguel and other Disney and Pixar Characters star in live concerts and musical encounters celebrating the songs that make Disney movies - and our lives - so magical, from timeless classics to today's chart-toppers!
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com