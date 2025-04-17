New Treats and Novelties to Debut At Disneyland Paris as Part of Disney Music Festival

That Stitch Sipper will surely prove to be a must-have item.
A new festival means new treats and novelties at Disneyland Paris as the park kicks off their new Disney Music Festival event in a few days.

What’s Happening:

  • With the debut of the new Disney Music Festival at Disneyland Paris comes a new set of delectable themed menu items.
  • The tasty treats and must-have novelties are spread across the various dining locations of Disneyland Paris.
  • Surely to be incredibly popular are a Stitch-themed Sipper, as well as  musically-inspired Mickey and Minnie Popcorn Buckets.
  • Take a look at what you can find now at Disneyland Paris.

Cool Post

Coconut Rice Pudding

Cool Station

Stitch Novelties

Rocket Cafe

Assorted Novelties

Mickey or Minnie Popcorn Bucket

Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor

Sweet Note Macaron

The Ice Cream Co.

Glace Donald

Milkshake Daisy

Market House Deli

Chip’s Electro Brookie

Dale’s Electro Brookie

Victoria’s Homestyle Restaurant

Island Celebration Milkshake

Ohana Bubble Fizz

Angel’s Enchanting Milkshake

Stitch Tropical Groove

626 Tasty Vibes

Boojiboo Cake

Cake to Share

The Old Mill

Stitch Novelties

Assorted Novelties

  • These fun treats and novelties are available as part of the Disney Music Festival, taking place at the park starting April 19th to September 7th, 2025 at Disneyland Paris.
  • Bring your band of loved ones together for this brand-new festival taking over Disneyland Paris, where Disney and Pixar Characters star in live concerts, dance shows and street gigs that celebrate the latest and greatest Disney hits.
  • Minnie, Moana, Miguel and other Disney and Pixar Characters star in live concerts and musical encounters celebrating the songs that make Disney movies - and our lives - so magical, from timeless classics to today's chart-toppers!

Tony Betti
Originally from California where he studied a dying artform (hand-drawn animation), Tony has spent most of his adult life in the theme parks of Orlando. When he’s not writing for LP, he’s usually watching and studying something animated or arguing about “the good ole’ days” at the parks.
