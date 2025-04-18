Disneyland Paris Rolling Out Virtual Queues for Select Character Meet & Greets

Beginning today, you’ll be able to use the Disneyland Paris app to get a return time to meet with Stitch.

Disneyland Paris will be introducing virtual queues for select character meet & greets across both parks, in an attempt to enhance the guest experience.

What’s Happening:

  • Character meet & greets at Disneyland Paris tend to receive quite the hefty lines, especially the likes of Meet Mickey Mouse and the Princess Pavilion.
  • The resort is looking to rectify this by introducing virtual queues for select experiences, as of today, April 18th.
  • This follows a successful test of the system for the Hero Training Center in Avengers Campus.
  • Stitch at Videopolis (as part of the Disney Music Festival) will be the first meet & greet added to the virtual queue system, with the following to be added over the coming weeks:
    • Mickey Mouse at Meet Mickey Mouse
    • Olaf at Animation Celebration
    • Disney Princesses at the Princess Pavilion
    • A Star Wars Character at Starport
  • To join the virtual queue, simply download the Disneyland Paris mobile app, link your tickets and reserve a time slot for up to 6 guests as soon as each guest enters the park.
  • Guests with a 1-day/2-park ticket can book in either park once their ticket is scanned.
  • Guests without a smartphone may request assistance from a cast member at the relevant meet & greet location (subject to availability).
  • You are currently able to reserve up to 5 meet & greets per day, but only one at a time. Additionally, guests can only meet each character once per day. Once your current booking is completed or canceled, you can reserve another.

