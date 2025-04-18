Disneyland Paris Rolling Out Virtual Queues for Select Character Meet & Greets
Beginning today, you’ll be able to use the Disneyland Paris app to get a return time to meet with Stitch.
Disneyland Paris will be introducing virtual queues for select character meet & greets across both parks, in an attempt to enhance the guest experience.
What’s Happening:
- Character meet & greets at Disneyland Paris tend to receive quite the hefty lines, especially the likes of Meet Mickey Mouse and the Princess Pavilion.
- The resort is looking to rectify this by introducing virtual queues for select experiences, as of today, April 18th.
- This follows a successful test of the system for the Hero Training Center in Avengers Campus.
- Stitch at Videopolis (as part of the Disney Music Festival) will be the first meet & greet added to the virtual queue system, with the following to be added over the coming weeks:
- Mickey Mouse at Meet Mickey Mouse
- Olaf at Animation Celebration
- Disney Princesses at the Princess Pavilion
- A Star Wars Character at Starport
- To join the virtual queue, simply download the Disneyland Paris mobile app, link your tickets and reserve a time slot for up to 6 guests as soon as each guest enters the park.
- Guests with a 1-day/2-park ticket can book in either park once their ticket is scanned.
- Guests without a smartphone may request assistance from a cast member at the relevant meet & greet location (subject to availability).
- You are currently able to reserve up to 5 meet & greets per day, but only one at a time. Additionally, guests can only meet each character once per day. Once your current booking is completed or canceled, you can reserve another.
More Disneyland Paris News:
- World Premiere to Debut at Walt Disney Studios Park on May 15th Ahead of Disney Adventure World Rebranding
- Disney Sequoia Lodge Next Disneyland Paris Resort to Receive Makeover
- Disneyland Paris Shares New Details of Lion King Attraction
- Disney Adventure World Announces "Up" Themed Attraction
- New Treats and Novelties to Debut at Disneyland Paris as Part of Disney Music Festival
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com