World Premiere to Debut at Disney Studios Paris on May 15 Ahead of Disney Adventure World Rebranding

At a celebration of Disneyland Paris’s anniversary, the destination announced that “World Premiere," their reimagined entrance area of the soon to be renamed Disney Adventure World, will debut May 15.

What Is Happening:

Housed inside the former Disney Studio 1, the newly rethemed space invites guests to step into the spotlight as VIPs attending a glamorous Hollywood film premiere—complete with twinkling stars above, no matter the time of day.

Inside World Premiere, the classic soundstage has been reimagined into an open-air Hollywood boulevard, lined with palm trees, vintage architecture, and iconic theater façades.

At the end of the street, the Disney Theater beckons with a massive, illuminated marquee sign, weighing nearly three tons.

The Hollywood Gardens Restaurant is a quick service location that will offer meals “under the stars."

The Searchlight Kiosk will offer snacks as well as hot and cold beverages.

The Mickey’s of Hollywood Boutique is themed to a 1920s American department store.

Once guests exit the soundstage, they’ll find themselves in the heart of World Premiere Plaza, a lively space inspired by the theatrical spirit of Broadway and London’s West End.

The transformation of this area is ongoing, with Walt Disney Imagineering Paris continuing to refresh the park’s central hub with vibrant murals, new pathways, lush landscaping, and sleek Art Deco-inspired furniture. The full makeover will be complete by 2026, just in time for the debut of new lands including Adventure Bay, World of Frozen, and a Lion King-themed immersive world.

