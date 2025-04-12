Model of Reimagined Disney Adventure World Set to Debut Next Week
The Look at the Expanded Park Will Be Located at Animation Celebration
Guests visiting Disney Studios Park in Paris will soon get a chance to get a closer look at the park’s transformation into Disney Adventure World.
What is Happening:
- Beginning April 19, guests visiting Animation Celebration can experience a preview of the transformation of Disney Adventure World in the attraction’s post-show area.
- The area will feature a model of the reimagined and expanded park.
- The park, which is in the midst of its development, will double the park’s size in comparison to its opening day in 2002.
- Guests can directly visit the Animation Celebration attraction’s post-show area without going to the Frozen: A Musical Invitation show.
- Disneyland Paris also released a video preview of the model.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com