Disney Adventure World Announced Up Themed Attraction

The Swing Experience Will Be Located on Adventure Way

As part of the transformation of Disney Adventure World, Disneyland Paris announced a new attraction inspired by Up.

What is Happening:

The new swing attraction will be located on Adventure Way, joining other previously announced experiences such as the Raiponce Tangled Spin experience.

In addition, Adventure Way will feature Regal View Restaurant & Lounge, a character dining location featuring Disney Princesses

The restaurant will also feature views of the upcoming nighttime spectacular on Adventure Bay.

Adventure Way will feature lush gardens and Art Nouveau architecture that will lead from the front of the park to the new lands being built.

The upcoming Up attraction will begin construction in the fall of 2025.

Other Disney Adventure World News