Disney Adventure World Announced Up Themed Attraction
The Swing Experience Will Be Located on Adventure Way
As part of the transformation of Disney Adventure World, Disneyland Paris announced a new attraction inspired by Up.
What is Happening:
- The new swing attraction will be located on Adventure Way, joining other previously announced experiences such as the Raiponce Tangled Spin experience.
- In addition, Adventure Way will feature Regal View Restaurant & Lounge, a character dining location featuring Disney Princesses
- The restaurant will also feature views of the upcoming nighttime spectacular on Adventure Bay.
- Adventure Way will feature lush gardens and Art Nouveau architecture that will lead from the front of the park to the new lands being built.
- The upcoming Up attraction will begin construction in the fall of 2025.
Other Disney Adventure World News