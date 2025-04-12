Disney Adventure World Announced Up Themed Attraction

The Swing Experience Will Be Located on Adventure Way
As part of the transformation of Disney Adventure World, Disneyland Paris announced a new attraction inspired by Up.

What is Happening:

  • The new swing attraction will be located on Adventure Way, joining other previously announced experiences such as the Raiponce Tangled Spin experience.
  • In addition, Adventure Way will feature  Regal View Restaurant & Lounge, a character dining location featuring Disney Princesses
  • The restaurant will also feature views of the upcoming nighttime spectacular on Adventure Bay.
  • Adventure Way will feature lush gardens and Art Nouveau architecture that will lead from the front of the park to the new lands being built.
  • The upcoming Up attraction will begin construction in the fall of 2025.

Other Disney Adventure World News

