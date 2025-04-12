Disneyland Paris Shares New Details of Lion King Attraction
The Upcoming Flume Ride is Set to Begin Construction in 2025.
Disneyland Paris has revealed more details about their upcoming Lion King attraction coming to Disney Adventure World.
What is Happening:
- The attraction, which was announced at D23, will be the anchor of a Lion King themed land at the reimagined Disney Adventure World theme park.
- Construction is set to begin in Fall 2025.
- The attraction, which is inspired by the animated version of the film, is described as featuring state-of-the-art Audio-Animatronics.
- According to the concept art, the log flume attraction will sit three across, presumably adding to the experience’s capacity.
- Pride Rock will be 120 feet tall, while the drop will be over 50 feet.
- The attraction will open following the 2026 opening of World of Frozen.
What They Are Saying:
- Michel Den Dulk, Vice President and Portfolio Executive Creative Director at Walt Disney Imagineering: “We are looking forward to launching the construction of this new immersive world inspired by the Lion King and its major attraction, which will mark another milestone for Disney Adventure World. The main attraction will showcase the key features of Disney experiences: loveable characters, an unforgettable soundtrack, immersive décor and effects, and exciting thrills thoughtfully delivered throughout the adventure. All of the Imagineers who work on this project have their hearts set on paying a vibrant homage to this timeless masterpiece by creating unforgettable memories for all our guests."
