Disney Sequoia Lodge Next Disneyland Paris Resort to Recieve Makeover
In Addition, the Davy Crocket Ranch Bungalows Are Being Refreshed
Following the reimagining of Disney Hotel New York and the Disneyland Hotel, Disneyland Paris announced that Disney Sequoia Lodge will be renovated next.
What is Happening:
- The 1,010-room hotel will begin its refurbishment in 2026.
- Unlike Hotel New York and the Disneyland Hotel, this refurbishment will be conducted in phases and the resort will remain open.
- The refurbished resort is described as a nature-lover’s dream, celebrating the great outdoors and the Disney forest friends who call it home.
- Guests can expect a warm yet modernized reimagining of the resort’s iconic wooden décor. Interior spaces—from cozy guest rooms to the welcoming lobby, shops, and dining venues—will be rethought from floor to ceiling.
- The new design will embrace the wonders of the wild with a focus on brightness, immersive storytelling, and subtle nods to Disney’s woodland characters.
- As part of Disney’s environmental initiatives, eco-conscious construction materials and design choices will be used during the refurbishment.
Other Disneyland Paris Resort News:
- At Disney Davy Crockett Ranch, the resort will be debuting a new look for its bungalows.
- The new interiors will feature playful, adventure-filled theming inspired by none other than Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, and the Junior Woodchucks—perfect for families looking to channel their inner explorer.
- The first wave of the new bungalows will be available to book starting June 12 for arrivals after the summer
