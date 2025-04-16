Photos: Changes Coming to Disney Davy Crockett Ranch at Disneyland Paris

After the grand reopening of Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel in 2021 and the unveiling of the royally reimagined Disneyland Hotel in 2024, Disneyland Paris has recently announced the next ambitious transformation of another Disney Hotel – Disney Sequoia Lodge, and its 1,010 rooms.

The transformation of Disney Hotels continues at Disney Davy Crockett Ranch, where bungalows are gradually being replaced with a new theme to provide a modern and comfortable experience. Interior decorations will be inspired by the adventures of beloved Disney Characters, such as Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, together with the Junior Woodchucks.

The first set of new bungalows will be available for booking starting June 12, for stays beginning after summer 2025.

During this exciting refurbishment journey, all bungalows will gradually be replaced to provide a modern and comfortable experience for guests, while continuing to be a haven of peace in the heart of nature. Not only will Disney Davy Crockett Ranch welcome all-new bungalows, but the hotel’s theming will also be elevated with interior decorations inspired by the adventures of beloved Disney characters such as Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, together with Huey, Dewey, Louie and Webby.

In addition to being environmentally friendly, the all-new bungalows will feature charming patios as well as all the equipment necessary to roast marshmallows under the moonlight. Disney Davy Crockett Ranch will be the perfect spot for families and friends to spend quality time together in the great outdoors, just minutes away from the parks of Disneyland Paris.

Starting in 2026, major refurbishment work will be carried out to enhance and elevate the experience offered at Disney Sequoia Lodge as well, while preserving its wooden décor along with its authentic and warm atmosphere that guests have cherished since 1992.

