Photos / Video: Model of Completed Disney Adventure World Arrives at Animation Celebration

Visitors to Walt Disney Studios Park can take a look into the future and see what the park will be like when it’s massive expansion is complete.
Guests visiting Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris can take a look towards the future by examining a model of the park's expansion, now on display within Animation Celebration.
What’s Happening:
- As of today, April 19th, guests visiting the Animation Celebration at Walt Disney Studios Park can experience a preview of the park’s transformation in the attraction’s post-show area.
- The highlight of the exhibit is a model of the reimagined and expanded park, which will soon be known as Disney Adventure World.
- The park, which is in the midst of its redevelopment, will double in size in comparison to its opening day in 2002.
- The model features reimagined elements of the park which have or will debut, such as World Premiere and Avengers Campus.
- You’ll also find some of the park’s classic attractions which will be sticking around, like The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror and Crush’s Coaster.
- And of course, you’ll see the new Adventure Bay area, complete with the new World of Frozen and Lion King expansions.
- The model even details the backstage water storage area for the park’s new nighttime spectacular, which is connected to Adventure Bay.
- The two flat rides of Adventure Way – Raiponce Tangled Spin and the newly announced Up-themed spinner – are also featured.
- Surrounding the model are some pieces of concept art along with more information on the park’s epic transformation.
- Guests can directly visit the Animation Celebration attraction’s post-show area without going to the Frozen: A Musical Invitation show.
