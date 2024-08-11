Disney Adventure World at Disneyland Paris to Host New Nighttime Spectacular Beginning in 2026

Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris is currently undergoing a huge transformation into Disney Adventure World, and when the all-new Adventure Bay debuts, it will feature an impressive nighttime spectacular!

What’s Happening:

Revealed during last night’s Disney Experiences Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Part of the new Adventure Bay area of the park, this show will combine water screens, fountains, special effects, and never-before-seen drone choreography.

Concept art for the show was revealed, showcasing an impressive fountain display, similar to that of World of Color Disney California Adventure

Moana

This all-new nighttime spectacular will debut in 2026.

