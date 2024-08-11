Disney Adventure World at Disneyland Paris to Host New Nighttime Spectacular Beginning in 2026

Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris is currently undergoing a huge transformation into Disney Adventure World, and when the all-new Adventure Bay debuts, it will feature an impressive nighttime spectacular!
What’s Happening:
- Revealed during last night’s Disney Experiences Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, an all-new breathtaking nighttime show will debut on the lake at Disney Adventure World.
- Part of the new Adventure Bay area of the park, this show will combine water screens, fountains, special effects, and never-before-seen drone choreography.
- Concept art for the show was revealed, showcasing an impressive fountain display, similar to that of World of Color at Disney California Adventure.
- Moana features on the projection screens, with a drone version of the Spirit of Gramma Tala as a Manta Ray featured above.
- This all-new nighttime spectacular will debut in 2026.
More Disneyland Paris Announcements from D23:
- “The Lion King” Log Flume Attraction Coming to Disney Adventure World at Disneyland Paris
- World of Frozen to Open at Disney Adventure World in 2026
- New Nighttime Show Coming to Disneyland Paris in January 2025
- Disney Adventure World Model and New Restaurant Concept Art Revealed at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event
Overwhelmed by all the D23 announcements? Click here to view our roundup of all the Disney Parks and Experiences announcements!
