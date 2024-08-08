Disney Adventure World Model and New Restaurant Concept Art Revealed at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Earlier this year, it was announced that Walt Disney Studios Park would be renamed to Disney Adventure World. At D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, a model of the completely reimagined park is on display.

On display at the Imagineering: Behind the Dreams pavilion at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event is this model of the reimagined Disney Adventure World at Disneyland Paris

The model showcases how current areas and features of the park, such as The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror and Toy Story Playland, will gel alongside new areas, like Adventure Way and World of Frozen.

Speaking of World of Frozen, we can see that new area towards the back of the model. The area looks almost identical to the land at Hong Kong Disneyland, just without the Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs coaster.

The official name change will occur with the arrival of World of Frozen at the park. This comes as the park has been undergoing a number of updates over the years — with that transformation already kicking into high gear

Also revealed at the Imagineering exhibit was concept art for The Hollywood Gardens Restaurant, coming to the reimagined Studio 1, now to be known as World Premiere.

Guests will be invited to visit The Hollywood Gardens Restaurant. With its elegant and relaxed “outdoor” atmosphere, the restaurant is the perfect spot to grab a bite before exploring Disney Adventure World.

