Photos: Walt Disney Studios Park Construction Update Following Closure of Studio 1

Construction has ramped into high gear at Walt Disney Studios Park, as Studio 1 has closed for its transformation, leading to a temporary entrance to the park, and even more construction walls once you get inside.

The entrance to Studio 1 is blocked off by a series of construction walls, featuring concept art for some of the various changes coming to the soon-to-be renamed Disney Adventure World.

In a fun touch, the concept art for the updated interior of Studio 1 and for Frozen Ever After features a collage of Disneyland Paris cast members.

While Studio 1 is closed, guests are directed to a temporary pathway to the left of the building, featuring some light Cars touches on walls.

Upon arriving in the park itself, guests have plenty more construction walls to navigate, with landscaping work also taking place all throughout the Theatre District. Luckily, there’s plenty of directional signage as well as a park map conveniently placed on the construction walls in front of the Tower of Terror.

Over in Toy Story Playland, the Buzz Lightyear statue has been covered over in tarps that cleverly feature Andy’s name.

Toy Soldiers Parachute Drop is closed for refurbishment through June 28th.

Construction is also going full speed ahead on the new Adventure Way promenade, which will include the new attraction Raiponce Tangled Spin in addition to The Regal View Restaurant, and plenty of lush landscapes and themed gardens.

Beyond that lies World of Frozen, which will take guests on a journey to the kingdom of Arendelle with its colorful facades and remarkable North Mountain straight out of Frozen.