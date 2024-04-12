New Name Announced for Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris

This morning, Disneyland Paris officially announced that its second gate, Walt Disney Studios Park, would be getting a new name: Disney Adventure World.

At a press conference being held on the resort's 32nd birthday, Disneyland Paris revealed a major update for its second park.

Walt Disney Studios Park is set to be renamed Disney Adventure World.

The official change will occur with the arrival of World of Frozen

This comes as the park has been undergoing a number of updates over the years — with that transformation set to kick into high gear soon.

Previously, the park focused on the magic of movie making, but will now feature immersive experiences, including the aforementioned World of Frozen.

Notably, the moniker somewhat mirrors Disney California Adventure (down to the missing 's), which is of course the second gate to Disneyland in Anaheim.

Tom Fitzgerald, Walt Disney Imagineering Chief Storytelling Executive and Senior Creative Executive for Disneyland Paris: “Today, we are changing the story of Walt Disney Studios Park, evolving from ‘how it’s done’ soundstages to celebratory theaters and adventures that come to life in immersive worlds. These fully realized adventure worlds will become the focus of the park’s new identity and appear as realms that guests discover as they navigate deeper within the park and are invited to participate in adventures inspired by our most beloved stories.”

Natacha Rafalski, Présidente of Disneyland Paris: "Embracing a transformation that involves the overhaul of more than 90% of Walt Disney Studios Park since its debut in 2002, we're unveiling a fresh creative vision that has completely redefined our second gate. Guests will embark on a journey that blends the magic and emotion of our beloved franchises with explorations into faithfully recreated new worlds. This significant evolution inspired us to rename the Park, heralding a vibrant new chapter for Disneyland Paris. The new name will officially take effect coinciding with the grand opening of our next themed land, World of Frozen, marking a harmonious start to this exciting new era. With our commitment to pushing the boundaries of immersion and innovation, we're crafting breathtaking new experiences and spectacular moments at Disney Adventure World that will resonate more than ever with our guests. It's set to offer unique adventures in immersive worlds, serving as a perfect complement to Disneyland Park."

