Walt Disney Studios Park Guests Can Head Into Wonderland In Wild New Show This Summer at Disneyland Paris Resort

While Disneyland Paris has been revealing new magic and adventure that is coming to Walt Disney Studios Park in the future, they have also revealed a new show that is coming to the park in only a matter of weeks!

What’s Happening:

Starting on May 25, Alice, the Queen of Hearts and many more will return to Wonderland for a wild new show in Walt Disney Studios Park, inspired by the classic film from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Alice in Wonderland .

. It's a hair-raising experience, where two teams go head-to-head in a high-energy showdown, with high-flying acrobats pushing their limits, and two alternative endings decided by the audience! It's a chance for audiences to discover a new story of Alice and the Queen of Hearts, in an ultra-colorful, pop-rock face-off!

This is only one part of a slew of new changes, attractions, and experiences announced as coming to the second park at the Disneyland Paris Resort.

As Walt Disney Studios Park begins its reimagining to Disney Adventure World, soon you’ll be able to experience a brand-new park entrance sequence that welcomes you to the park’s promenade, Adventure Way, along with new experiences, attractions, and enhancements designed to transport you right into the heart of memorable Disney stories. Disney Experiences isn’t just turbocharging the park itself, though, as Disney Village will also be receiving enhanced offerings. And when it’s time to wind down at the end of the day, new updates are coming to the Disney Hotels, too.