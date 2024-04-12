Nighttime Activation Featuring Doctor Strange Coming to Avengers Campus in Paris

A new nighttime entertainment “activation” is coming to Avengers Campus at Walt Disney Studios Park.
What’s happening:
- Among the many, many things announced at today’s Disneyland Paris press conference (which coincides with the resort’s 32nd anniversary), it was revealed that a new nighttime activation would be coming to Avengers Campus.
- This entertainment offering will take place atop the Worldwide Engineering Brigade building and is said to feature Doctor Strange and the Scarlet Witch.
- The experience will combine projections, music, and special effects with an all-new storyline.
- This new show is set to start near the end of this year and will run until spring 2025.
- By the way, with news that Walt Disney Studios Park will become Disney Adventure World, it’s unclear whether this show will be around long enough to see the new moniker.
More Disneyland Paris News:
- Walt Disney Studios Park is officially getting a new name: Disney Adventure Park.
- This name change will happen with the opening of World of Frozen.
- The park’s entrance area is also getting a new theme and name: World Premiere.
- Another new area is Adventure Way, which will feature a Tangled-inspired ride.
- Ahead of all of that, the new show Alice and the Queen of Hearts will debut next month.
- Over at Parc Disneyland, the popular Disney Electric Sky Parade is extending its run.
- Outside of the parks, the resort shared an update on what’s in store for Disney Village.
- Lastly, updated accommodations are coming to Disney Davy Crockett Ranch.
