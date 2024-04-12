Nighttime Activation Featuring Doctor Strange Coming to Avengers Campus in Paris

A new nighttime entertainment “activation” is coming to Avengers Campus at Walt Disney Studios Park.

What’s happening:

Among the many, many things announced at today’s Disneyland Paris

This entertainment offering will take place atop the Worldwide Engineering Brigade building and is said to feature Doctor Strange and the Scarlet Witch.

The experience will combine projections, music, and special effects with an all-new storyline.

This new show is set to start near the end of this year and will run until spring 2025.

By the way, with news that Walt Disney Studios Park will become Disney Adventure World

More Disneyland Paris News: