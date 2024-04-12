Disney Electrical Sky Parade Run Extended at Disneyland Paris

Disneyland Paris is extending its popular (and incredible) nighttime show Disney Electrical Sky Parade.
What’s happening:
- During a news-packed press conference this morning, it was announced that the Disney Electrical Sky Parade drone show would extend its run at the park.
- While it was previously set to close in September, the spectacle will now continue through January 6th, 2025.
- Since debuting this past January, the Disney Electrical Sky Parade (which of course pays homage to the iconic Main Street Electrical Parade) has dazzled guests.
- If you can’t get to Disneyland Paris to see it for yourself, you can check out our full video of the show:
More Disneyland Paris News:
- Walt Disney Studios Park is officially getting a new name: Disney Adventure Park.
- This name change will happen with the opening of World of Frozen.
- The park’s entrance area is also getting a new theme and name: World Premiere.
- Another new area is Adventure Way, which will feature a Tangled-inspired ride.
- Ahead of all of that, the new show Alice and the Queen of Hearts will debut next month.
- Later this year, a new nighttime activation will premiere at Avengers Campus.
- Outside of the parks, the resort shared an update on what’s in store for Disney Village.
- Lastly, updated accommodations are coming to Disney Davy Crockett Ranch.
