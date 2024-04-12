Disney Electrical Sky Parade Run Extended at Disneyland Paris

Disneyland Paris is extending its popular (and incredible) nighttime show Disney Electrical Sky Parade.

What’s happening:

During a news-packed press conference this morning, it was announced that the Disney Electrical Sky Parade

While it was previously set to close in September, the spectacle will now continue through January 6th, 2025.

Since debuting this past January, the Disney Electrical Sky Parade (which of course pays homage to the iconic Main Street Electrical Parade) has dazzled guests.

If you can’t get to Disneyland Paris to see it for yourself, you can check out our full video of the show:

