Complete Transformation of Walt Disney Studios Park Launches With New “World of Frozen” Coming To Paris

The Walt Disney Studios Park at the Disneyland Paris Resort is set to become a whole new destination with unprecedented levels of immersion and storytelling, launching with the new World of Frozen.

What’s Happening:

With an unprecedented level of immersion and powerful storytelling, the latest experiences delivered across the park already reflect a new creative vision for the Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris.

Among the breathtaking experiences that will be offered in the future, World of Frozen is going to take guests on a journey to the kingdom of Arendelle with its colorful facades and remarkable North Mountain that are gradually coming into view.

We can also expect to see the popular Frozen attraction from EPCOT Frozen Ever After

The land will be well located on the edge of Adventure Bay, a 70,000 cubic meter body of water surrounded by picturesque banks and a promenade at the heart of the park expansion, serving as a gateway to the new themed universes that will surround it.

More than a scenic icon, Adventure Bay will serve as a unique entertainment stage with a 360-degree viewing area. It will be fitted with the latest technologies to provide exciting water-based entertainment, complete with fountains, music, lights and special effects that are sure to delight guests.

And that's just the beginning! A brand-new immersive world, whose concept and design are currently being finalized by Imagineers, will further enhance the appeal of this reimagined park in the years to come. More details will be shared in the future.

The opening of World of Frozen will also see the officially renaming of the park to “Disney Adventure World” marking a park dedicated to that aforementioned unprecedented level of immersion and powerful storytelling.

