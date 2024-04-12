“Adventure Way” To Serve As New Promenade At Disney Adventure World in Paris With “Tangled” Attraction

More is being revealed about the changes coming to the second park at Disneyland Paris, the Walt Disney Studios Parc, as the destination undergoes a radical reimagining.

What’s Happening:

As Walt Disney Studios Park begins its reimagining to Disney Adventure World, soon you’ll be able to experience a brand-new park entrance sequence that welcomes you to the park’s promenade, Adventure Way, along with new experiences, attractions, and enhancements designed to transport you right into the heart of memorable Disney stories.

To gain access to the park’s immersive worlds, guests will be able to walk along Adventure Way, a beautiful promenade surrounded by lush landscape and themed gardens – the perfect spot for magical daydreams. As guests wander through this enchanting area, they will discover Raiponce Tangled Spin, an all-new family attraction offering a fun take on a classic ride, inspired by the beloved film from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Tangled.

It will invite guests to “take a spin” through the iconic floating lanterns scene that has touched the hearts of viewers of all ages. Finally, before setting off on new adventures, guests will have the chance to treat their taste buds to delicious dishes served at The Regal View Restaurant and Lounge, a stylish table-service restaurant that will offer guests spectacular views over Adventure Bay, along with a chance to meet some of their favorite Disney Princesses.

This is just one step in the transformation of the Walt Disney Studios Parc in Paris, but Disney Experiences isn’t just turbocharging the park itself, though, as Disney Village will also be receiving enhanced offerings. And when it’s time to wind down at the end of the day, new updates are coming to the Disney Hotels, too.