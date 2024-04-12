Concept Art for Disney Adventure World Park Entrance Area Revealed

During a press conference highlighting what’s coming to Disneyland Paris, the resort shared new concept art for the soon-to-be-reimagined Studio 1 — which will also get a new name.

What’s happening:

Next month, Studio 1 at Walt Disney Studios Park will close.

When it reopens, it will be transformed and gain a new name: World Premiere.

Here, guests will be transported to a vibrant open-air movie studio and a glamorous film premiere.

The inside of the “soundstage” will pay homage to historic movie theatres in Hollywood and the entire film industry.

This new building entrance will reopen in 2025 with the new name

On the other side of the building will be World Premiere Plaza.

The central square is updating its decor, taking inspiration from Broadway and West End theatres.

The area will also have a vibrant atmosphere at night.

More Disneyland Paris News:

Walt Disney Studios Park is officially getting a new name

This name change will happen with the opening of World of Frozen

Another new area is Adventure Way Tangled -inspired ride.

-inspired ride. Ahead of all of that, the new show Alice and the Queen of Hearts will debut next month.

Later this year, a new nighttime activation

Over at Parc Disneyland, the popular Disney Electric Sky Parade is extending its run

Outside of the parks, the resort shared an update

Lastly, updated accommodations are coming to Disney Davy Crockett Ranch.