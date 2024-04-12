Concept Art for Disney Adventure World Park Entrance Area Revealed

During a press conference highlighting what’s coming to Disneyland Paris, the resort shared new concept art for the soon-to-be-reimagined Studio 1 — which will also get a new name.
What’s happening:
- Next month, Studio 1 at Walt Disney Studios Park will close.
- When it reopens, it will be transformed and gain a new name: World Premiere.
- Here, guests will be transported to a vibrant open-air movie studio and a glamorous film premiere.
- The inside of the “soundstage” will pay homage to historic movie theatres in Hollywood and the entire film industry.
- This new building entrance will reopen in 2025 with the new name
- On the other side of the building will be World Premiere Plaza.
- The central square is updating its decor, taking inspiration from Broadway and West End theatres.
- The area will also have a vibrant atmosphere at night.
More Disneyland Paris News:
- Walt Disney Studios Park is officially getting a new name: Disney Adventure Park.
- This name change will happen with the opening of World of Frozen.
- Another new area is Adventure Way, which will feature a Tangled-inspired ride.
- Ahead of all of that, the new show Alice and the Queen of Hearts will debut next month.
- Later this year, a new nighttime activation will premiere at Avengers Campus.
- Over at Parc Disneyland, the popular Disney Electric Sky Parade is extending its run.
- Outside of the parks, the resort shared an update on what’s in store for Disney Village.
- Lastly, updated accommodations are coming to Disney Davy Crockett Ranch.
