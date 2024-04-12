Disneyland Paris Reveals Refurbishment Coming to Disney Davy Crockett Ranch Bungalows

Disneyland Paris has revealed a number of new projects throughout the European destination, including new attractions, entertainment, and even a refurbishment coming to Disney Davy Crockett Ranch.

What’s Happening:

All day today, Disneyland Paris has been sharing a number of new changes, as well as the radical reimagining of the sister park, Walt Disney Studios Park, into Disney’s Adventure World.

On the hotel side of the resort, all of Disney Davy Crockett Ranch bungalows will also gradually be replaced to provide a modern and comfortable experience for guests, while continuing to be a haven of peace in the heart of nature.

This refurbishment project – which will be launched this year – will elevate the hotel’s theming with bungalow decorations that nod to Disney characters such as the Junior Woodchucks, together with Donald Duck and his friends.

Earlier this year, the legendary Disneyland Hotel at Disneyland Paris also reopened its doors following a regal makeover. All of these projects are part of the ongoing Disney Hotels transformation plan at Disneyland Paris that began in 2012 and continues to strengthen the resort’s standing as the number one hotel chain in France for families.

More Disneyland Paris News: