New Details, Concept Art for Disney Village Transformation Revealed

As the transformation of Disney Village at Disneyland Paris continues, the resort has shared some updates and new concept art for the what’s ahead.

What’s happening:

  • During a press conference (which coincides with the 32nd anniversary of Disneyland Paris today), some news regarding the next evolution of Disney Village was shared.
  • This includes the new concept art seen above.
  • Artwork installations are built into the fabric of the new design, with many artists involved.
  • By the end of 2024, two new Disney shop concepts will arrive in the district.
  • First is a lifestyle shop with clothing, jewelry, accessories, and new collaboration pieces.
  • This shop will combine the current Disney Fashion and Disney Gallery spaces.

  • The other is a Disney home story with a new selection of collectibles for home interiors.

  • Later in the transformation, the current Disney Store location will be getting a refresh.

  • Additionally, a new and improved LEGO Store is in the works for Disney Village.
  • This updated location will feature photo ops, big guiles, and interactive play stations — and, of course, various LEGO sets for sale.

  • Also revealed is a new art piece that began as an homage to the multiplane camera. This piece will be installed in Disney Village.

 

More Disneyland Paris News:

  • Walt Disney Studios Park is officially getting a new name: Disney Adventure Park.
  • This name change will happen with the opening of World of Frozen.
  • The park’s entrance area is also getting a new theme and name: World Premiere.
  • Another new area is Adventure Way, which will feature a Tangled-inspired ride.
  • Ahead of all of that, the new show Alice and the Queen of Hearts will debut next month.
  • Later this year, a new nighttime activation will premiere at Avengers Campus.
  • Over at Parc Disneyland, the popular Disney Electric Sky Parade is extending its run.
  • Lastly, updated accommodations are coming to Disney Davy Crockett Ranch.
