Photos / Video: Disney Electrical Sky Parade Lights Up The Skies Over Disneyland Paris

The Main Street Electrical Parade has come to life in a whole new way, with the debut of the incredible new drone show at Disneyland Paris – Disney Electrical Sky Parade.

The iconic floats of the Main Street Electrical Parade are recreated in the skies above Disneyland Paris with drones, accompanied by updated electro-syntho-magnetic musical sounds.

Watch FULL 4K Disney Electrical Sky Parade:

Up to 500 drones will parade across the night sky in the form of illuminated floats, symbolizing the various icons of the Main Street Electrical Parade, including Mickey Mouse and his friends’ dazzling train, Elliott the adorable dragon and Cinderella’s carriage.

Even the Disneyland Paris exclusive Swan Lake section is featured.

For the first time, fireworks were added to the drones portraying the back of Captain Hook’s pirate ship, symbolizing a canon.

The most iconic element of the classic parade, Elliott the dragon from Pete’s Dragon, is recreated here.

The show ends with an image of the Earth, with each Disney park across the globe identified. The iconic “Baroque Hoedown” then hits a crescendo, as the Disney Electrical Sky Parade logo lights up the sky.

Disney Electrical Sky Parade is now running nightly at Disneyland Paris!