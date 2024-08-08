Disneyland President Ken Potrock States “Big Swath” of D23 Announcements Relate to the Disneyland Resort

During D23 at the Disneyland Resort, Disneyland President Ken Potrock teased that a large percentage of Disney Parks announcements at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event will involve the California resort.

What’s Happening:

As we get ready to kick off the highly anticipated D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, Disneyland President Ken Potrock talked to the media during the first-ever D23 at the Disneyland Resort.

Looking ahead to the Horizons: Disney Experiences Showcase at D23 on Saturday, August 10th, Potrock let an interesting tidbit slip.

Potrock said that the Disneyland Resort is “about as excited as can be” regarding the announcements to come, adding that he’s confident that “a big swath of those are about the Disneyland Resort.”

The likely expansions to come are made possible by Disneyland’s recent DisneylandForward proposal

See Potrock’s full address in the video below.

Horizons: Disney Experiences Showcase, will take place on Saturday, August 10th at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro will welcome fans as he takes the stage with surprise stars and special guests for a live celebration of the music and creativity that power Disney stories and – of course – news and updates about projects in development around the world.

Fans at home will be able to stream a portion of the presentation

And of course, follow along right here at LaughingPlace.com for complete coverage of the Disney Parks presentation and all of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event!