Portion of D23’s “Horizons: Disney Experiences Showcase” To Be Live-Streamed In New & Unique Way

Eager Disney fans who aren’t able to attend the D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in Anaheim will have a new and unique way of live-streaming part of arguably the most anticipated presentation of the weekend.

What’s Happening:

In the past, we’ve been able to watch live streams of the major D23 Expo panels and presentations directly through D23 via their app or website. With this year’s D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, that’s about to change.

Just when everyone not in attendance thought we would be in the dark with one of the most anticipated presentations – Horizons: Disney Experiences Showcase – we are now learning there will be a way to live stream at least a portion of the event.

That portion will focus on Disney's partnership with Epic Games, the company behind the popular game Fortnite.

The presentation will include some Fortnite | Disney reveals presented live by Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D'Amaro and a few special guests.

Watch a special segment of the Horizons Disney Experiences Showcase and learn more about Disney collaboration with Epic Games, reveals and more, live streamed exclusively in @FortniteGame! More information: https://t.co/9pZAPnvxt1 #D23 pic.twitter.com/wMg3up72Zw — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) August 8, 2024

Disney Horizons Live from D23 will be accessible starting on August 10th at 7:30 PM PT / 10:30 PM ET, and the stream will begin shortly after at 8:30 PM PT / 11:30 PM ET.

You’ll be able to join the island from the Homebar in Discover (the top row) or by using island code 7908-6413-2516.

If you can’t catch the stream live or just want to rewatch, Disney Horizons Live from D23 will be around until August 16th, with the presentation on loop.

To celebrate the announcements, all players who visit the island for 10 minutes will be granted the Peelverine Plush Back Bling plus XP on August 16th.

Horizons: Disney Experiences Showcase, will take place on Saturday, August 10th at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro will welcome fans as he takes the stage with surprise stars and special guests for a live celebration of the music and creativity that power Disney stories and – of course – news and updates about projects in development around the world.