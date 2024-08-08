Photos: A Look Inside World of Disney: The Product Experience at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event begins tomorrow, and Laughing Place had the pleasure of receiving a sneak peek of the showfloor, including a first look at all the amazing products at World of Disney: The Product Experience.

D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event will see fans from around the world come together to celebrate their favorite characters, movies, theme parks, and more. With over 230 presentations happening at Anaheim Convention Center and Honda Center, the event will have plenty of exciting new announcements and immersive experiences showcasing some of Disney’s most popular brands and titles. One of the most exciting parts of the convention is all the exclusive merchandise opportunities and experiences. With Disney and Disney branded products, attendees will have access to D23 exclusive merchandise and first dibs on new products releasing at later dates. With a vast selection of items, no fan will leave empty handed.

The incredible immersive marketplace offers one of the most detailed and vibrant shopping experiences Disney has ever created. The experience starts with a brief exhibit of Disney merchandise of the past.

Moving further into the shopping experience, guests will find detailed scenes showcasing some of the event’s Marvel merchandise.

One of the premiere vendors at D23, Swarovski, is showcasing beautiful statues and jewelry inspired by Disney’s most iconic characters. Attendees of the event will also have the chance to win a $1000 gift card from the brand.

Inside the experience, there is way more to do than just shop. With Pixar Putt, fans attending the event will have the opportunity to play several holes of mini-golf themed to films such as Turning Red, Toy Story, Ratatouille and more!

Other interactive experiences include the Disney Store claw machines, where players will have the opportunity to try and win various Disney character plushies.

Next up is the D23 Marketplace. Inside, fans will find a plethora of merchandise and collectibles themed to Disney, Marvel, Star Wars and more! Some items are specifically for the convention, so make sure you pick those up.

One of the coolest items at the marketplace was a replica of the original Star Tours vehicle. Disney Parks fans will be able to bring the Star Speeder featuring pilot REX home with them.

Additionally, fans of Funko Pop! collectibles will have an opportunity to shop a selection of them at the event.

We hope you enjoyed a first look at the World of Disney: The Product Experience. We can’t wait to see everyone hit the showroom floor tomorrow.

