Video: Get an Early Inside Look at this Year’s D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

The Disney biennial fan fest starts tomorrow! In anticipation, Disney has shared a new video highlighting what fans can expect from this year’s event.
What’s Happening:
- The official DisneyD23 YouTube account has shared a new video giving a sneak peak at 2024’s D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
- The 5 minute video titled An Inside Look at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event highlights the excitement and passion of Disney that brings fans together every 2 years.
- D23, the official Disney fan club, has hosted the event since it began in 2009. Originally titled the D23 Expo, the convention has grown into a huge celebration of panels, presentations, stars, and, most importantly, fans.
- One exciting offering they showcase in the video is the Walt Disney Archive exhibit, which showcases tons of historic Disney assets including part of Walt Disney’s plane.
- Today was the first ever official D23 Day at Disneyland, which expanded the fun of the event into the parks.
- The event, which begins tomorrow August 9th, consists of 3 full days at both the Anaheim Convention Center and the Honda Center.
- The Honda Center will host the event's marquee presentations, making them accessible to even more fans attending the event.
- Friday will host an entire presentation about Disney Entertainment including film, television and streaming.
- Saturday will highlight Disney Experiences featuring the parks and resorts and Disney Cruise Lines.
- Sunday will showcase the Disney Legends presentation. Some of this year’s honorees include Miley Cyrus, Joe Rohde, Angela Bassett, Jamie Lee Curtis, Harrison Ford, John Williams and more.
- This year’s showfloor at the Anaheim Convention Center will host over 230 panels and presentations. The expanded showfloor is promised to be more immersive than ever before.
- D23 is the perfect opportunity to cosplay. All fandoms under the Disney umbrella will be able to come together and showcase their creativity throughout the weekend.
- D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event will take place from August 9th-11th, 2024.
- Check out the full video below:
