Video: Get an Early Inside Look at this Year’s D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

The Disney biennial fan fest starts tomorrow! In anticipation, Disney has shared a new video highlighting what fans can expect from this year’s event.

The 5 minute video titled An Inside Look at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

highlights the excitement and passion of Disney that brings fans together every 2 years. D23, the official Disney fan club, has hosted the event since it began in 2009. Originally titled the D23 Expo, the convention has grown into a huge celebration of panels, presentations, stars, and, most importantly, fans.

One exciting offering they showcase in the video is the Walt Disney Archive exhibit, which showcases tons of historic Disney assets including part of Walt Disney’s plane.

The event, which begins tomorrow August 9th, consists of 3 full days at both the Anaheim Convention Center and the Honda Center.

The Honda Center will host the event's marquee presentations, making them accessible to even more fans attending the event. Friday will host an entire presentation about Disney Entertainment including film, television and streaming. Saturday will highlight Disney Experiences featuring the parks and resorts and Disney Cruise Line Sunday will showcase the Disney Legends presentation. Some of this year’s honorees include Miley Cyrus, Joe Rohde, Angela Bassett, Jamie Lee Curtis, Harrison Ford, John Williams and more.

This year’s showfloor at the Anaheim Convention Center will host over 230 panels and presentations. The expanded showfloor is promised to be more immersive than ever before.

D23 is the perfect opportunity to cosplay. All fandoms under the Disney umbrella will be able to come together and showcase their creativity throughout the weekend.

D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event will take place from August 9th-11th, 2024.

