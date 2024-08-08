Photos: D23 Day at Disneyland Overflows With Character Experiences

Special characters are appearing all over the Disneyland Resort as part of D23 Day.
Over in Tomorrowland, a rotating cast of otherworldly friends are making their appearances on stage, including Agel and Clarice.
Goofy & Max held a joint meet and greet over in Toontown.
Pixar Pier welcomed Lotso for meet and greets…but don’t trust that smile.
Avengers Campus brought Star-Lord (most often only available in shows) and Wanda Maximoff
Both parks held special cavalcades filled with characters. Disneyland Park showed off Disney Legends…
…while Disney California Adventure’s was a Disney Jr. celebration, including the park debut of the network’s Ariel.
We’ll be updating this post all day with more character moments from D23 Day!
