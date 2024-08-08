Photos / Video – The TVA Comes to Life at Marvel Studios’ D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event Booth

We’re beginning to get our first look at the show floor of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, so let’s take a look inside the Marvel Studios booth, transporting attendees to the TVA.

Celebrating the upcoming 85th anniversary of Marvel, the Marvel Studios’ TVA Walkthrough Experience at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event transports fans into the TVA (Time Variance Authority), featured in Loki and Deadpool & Wolverine. The experience begins with a number of iconic scenes from the TVA, such as the commissary.

Guests will find time doors that recreate moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But before going through those doors, Miss Minutes introduces you to what awaits.

One of the time doors actually allows you to walk through it, taking you to Agatha’s Witches Road from the upcoming Disney+ series Agatha All Along.

Another time door allows you to interact with everyone’s favorite trash panda, Rocket Raccoon.

Guests receive an TVA Archivist card as they exit the experience.

Take a tour of Marvel Studios’ TVA Walkthrough Experience in the video below, including an introduction from Sarah Beers (VP, Franchise Creative & Marketing, Marvel).

Stay tuned to LaughingPlace.com for continuing coverage from D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event!