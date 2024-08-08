Model Ride Vehicle for New Avengers Campus Multiverse Attraction Showcased at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

This evening at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, we got a first look at a model for the ride vehicle for the upcoming multiverse-set attraction coming to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney Imagineering is hosting the Behind the Dreams, Disney Experiences booth at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

This peek at the past and glimpse of the future will immerse fans in the world of Imagineering. From models and prototypes, to presentations and guests, fans will be able to see what’s to come from Disney’s parks, resorts, cruise ships, and more.

One of those models showcased is for the ride vehicle for the new Avengers Campus attraction based in the multiverse.

This seemingly confirms that the attraction will utilize a similar ride vehicle to that of Peter Pan’s Never Land Adventure at Tokyo DisneySea.

The Avengers are developing a new technology for the attraction, allowing Avengers Campus to become the hub of a new multi-world mission spanning the universe. Thanks to unique collaborations between inventors at Avengers Campus, the heroes have created a new vehicle capable of jumping between these worlds and even realities — on planet Earth and beyond.

Alongside the ride vehicle maquette, D23 guests can see a video showcasing the many stages of development for the vehicle, including a look at the full-size vehicle itself.

Originally announced at the D23 Expo in 2022, Marvel

Previously released concept art showcases the ride vehicle, which features a design that combines elements of Tony Stark’s time-suits with Xandarian jump points and Wakandan technology.

As for the ride, it will “blend large-scale built environments and immersive media.”

While we don’t know too many details about the attraction just yet, we do know that the primary villain of the attraction will be King Thanos.

More details on this high-tech new attraction just might be revealed this weekend at the Horizons: Disney Experiences Showcase this Saturday, August 10th.

Follow along right here at LaughingPlace.com for complete coverage of the Disney Parks presentation and all of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event!