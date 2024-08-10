New Nighttime Show Coming to Disneyland Paris in January 2025

An all-new nighttime show is coming to Disneyland Paris in January 2025, that will include projections on Main Street U.S.A. for the first time ever.
What’s Happening:
- Starting January 2025, an all-new nighttime spectacular will enchant guests every day at Disneyland Park – as announced at the Disney Experiences Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
- This new show will bring guests on a journey filled with emotion and nostalgia to discover that true magic can be found in every moment of life.
- In addition to drones, fireworks and projections, the show will also feature projections on the buildings of Main Street U.S.A. for the first time ever.
More Disney Experiences Announcements from D23:
- New Concept Art Revealed for “Avatar” Land Coming to Disney California Adventure
- First Ever “Coco” Ride Coming to the Disneyland Resort
- New Magic Kingdom Nighttime Parade “Disney Starlight” Announced
- “The Lion King” Log Flume Attraction Coming to Disney Adventure World at Disneyland Paris
- A New Walt Disney Audio-Animatronic to Debut in Main Street Opera House at Disneyland in 2025
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com