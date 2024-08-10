New Nighttime Show Coming to Disneyland Paris in January 2025

An all-new nighttime show is coming to Disneyland Paris in January 2025, that will include projections on Main Street U.S.A. for the first time ever.

  • Starting January 2025, an all-new nighttime spectacular will enchant guests every day at Disneyland Park – as announced at the Disney Experiences Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
  • This new show will bring guests on a journey filled with emotion and nostalgia to discover that true magic can be found in every moment of life.
  • In addition to drones, fireworks and projections, the show will also feature projections on the buildings of Main Street U.S.A. for the first time ever.

