New Nighttime Show Coming to Disneyland Paris in January 2025

An all-new nighttime show is coming to Disneyland Paris in January 2025, that will include projections on Main Street U.S.A. for the first time ever.

What’s Happening:

Starting January 2025, an all-new nighttime spectacular will enchant guests every day at Disneyland Park – as announced at the Disney Experiences Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

This new show will bring guests on a journey filled with emotion and nostalgia to discover that true magic can be found in every moment of life.

In addition to drones, fireworks and projections, the show will also feature projections on the buildings of Main Street U.S.A. for the first time ever.

