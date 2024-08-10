A New Walt Disney Audio-Animatronic To Debut In Main Street Opera House at Disneyland in 2025

A new Walt Disney show is coming to the Main Street Opera House at Disneyland Resort.

What’s Happening:

  • D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event has announced Walt Disney – A Magical Life.
  • Featuring the first ever Walt Disney audio-animatronic, the show will transport guests into his office to experience a sit-down with the legendary figure.
  • After the show’s initial run in the Main Street Opera House, the show will then play in rotation with Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln.

