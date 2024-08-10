World of Frozen to Open at Disney Adventure World in 2026

We now know when World of Frozen will open at Disneyland Paris.
What’s Happening:
- The long-anticipated World of Frozen will arrive at Disneyland Paris in 2026.
- With this new area coinciding with Walt Disney Studios Park’s rebrand to Disney Adventure World, this means that the rename will also occur in 2026.
- World of Frozen will be located around Adventure Bay.
- Of course, this news came during the Disney Experiences Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
