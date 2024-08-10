World of Frozen to Open at Disney Adventure World in 2026

We now know when World of Frozen will open at Disneyland Paris.

  • The long-anticipated World of Frozen will arrive at Disneyland Paris in 2026.
  • With this new area coinciding with Walt Disney Studios Park’s rebrand to Disney Adventure World, this means that the rename will also occur in 2026.

