Photos / Video: Disneyland Paris’ Disney Music Festival Hits a Crescendo with The Grand Orchestra Finale

The show was previewed one day ahead of its official debut on Saturday, April 19th.

One day before the event’s official kick off, Disneyland Paris guests were treated to a preview of the Disney Music Festival today, and we were able to capture the incredible grand finale that takes place towards the end of the night.

Disney Music Festival is a celebration of sound, highlighting the musical of some of Disney’s most beloved tales. A number of small entertainment offerings featured during the day at the park come together as one for “The Grand Orchestra Finale," taking place in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle.

Calling back to a similar show that once called Disney California Adventure home, Goofy conducts the fountains in front of the castle to create his Imaginary Orchestra, kicking off the grand finale.

Characters featured in other shows throughout the park for Disney Music Festival, such as Miguel from Coco, Rapunzel from Tangled and Moana, join the show – each getting their own highlighted segment.

The singers from the Disney Music Hits Concert at Videopolis then join the show to perform a medley of Disney classics, including an appearance from Chip ‘n’ Dale (or, in French, Tic et Tac) in some Daft Punk-adjacent attire.

The main man, Mickey Mouse, then comes out for the big finale – accompanied by all his friends, the performers, and some fountains and pyrotechnics from Sleeping Beauty Castle. The show comes to an end with a reprise of the original song, “Viva La Musique."

Watch Disney Music Festival – The Grand Orchestra Finale:

