Photos/Video: Disney Music Hits Concert Previewed Ahead of Disney Music Festival at Disneyland Paris

The new performance will be a part of the entertainment line-up for the new festival.

The Disney Music Festival at Disneyland Paris is just around the corner and we were treated to a preview performance of the Disney Music Hits Concert.

Disney Music Hits Concert will be performed in Videopolis in Discoveryland daily.

The concert includes a live band and group of singers performing Disney classics in both French and English.

Alongside the live musicians, Chip ‘n’ Dale (or, in French, Tic et Tac) join the party in some Daft Punk-adjacent attire. (Honestly? Werk.)

Watch: Disney Music Hits Concert | Disneyland Paris

The Disney Music Festival runs from April 19th through September 7th 2025. For more information on how to attend the seasonal event, head here.

