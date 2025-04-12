Disneyland Paris Announces New Show Scenes Along Rivers of the Far West

The new scenes will be inspired by Disney Legend's Marc Davis drawings.

The Rivers of the Far West within Disneyland Paris is getting some major upgrades, thanks to Disney Legend Marc Davis.

What’s Happening:

As a part of Disneyland Paris’ recent presentation on the future of the resort, they shared a look ahead at upgrades coming to the park’s Rivers of the Far West.

Multiple show scenes are being added along the river’s edge, inspired by drawings from Disney Legend Marc Davis.

These new show scenes will include deer drinking from a brook, a herd of buffalo, and more.

These enhancements are part of the greater work on Frontierland that is currently taking place within the land.

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad

Marc Davis’ drawings coming to life along the Rivers of the Far West was a surprise announcement, but a welcome one as the park continues its work to mix traditions and modernity.

These new show scenes will be available to spot as guests cruise along via the Molly Brown.

Additions to the Rivers of the Far West will kickstart once Big Thunder Mountain Railroad reopens this summer.

